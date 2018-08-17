Related Program: 
The State Of Hunting, Fishing And Preservation In Vermont

By & 30 minutes ago
  • A survey from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department assesses Vermonter's opinions on a variety of issues. We're talking about the results.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has just released a new comprehensive survey that examines how Vermonters look at issues including fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife preservation. We’re looking at these results and what they mean for the future of the state's wildlife.

You can read the survey results here.

We're joined by Mark Duda, executive director of Responsive Management, the firm that conducted the survey. We're also joined by Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter and by Mark Scott, the department's director of wildlife.

Send us your questions and comments at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Fish And Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter On The State Of The State's Wild Population

By & Sep 1, 2017
A moose enjoys a rainy day in Woodbury, Vermont. We're talking about the state of the state's wildlife.
Charles Wohlers / flickr

From fish to snakes to bears, wildlife in Vermont face some big challenges. The bear population is growing, and that's raising concern in some residential areas. The number of deer is on the rise, but the state's moose herd is struggling. And some species are being affected by climate change.

We're talking with Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter about these issues and others.

Study: 'Fragmentation' Could Threaten Vermont's Forest Land

By & Apr 18, 2015

If you drive along a Vermont highway and look out over miles of trees, it might come as a surprise that, for the first time in a century, the state is actually losing forest land.

That’s according to a new study from the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

To learn why, VPR's Alex Keefe stopped by the offices of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, an environmental advocacy group, and talked with Forest and Wildlife Program Director Jamey Fidel.

He says the culprit is something called forest fragmentation.