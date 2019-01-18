Related Program: 
VPR News

State Nears Agreement Over Bennington PFOA Contamination

By 1 hour ago

The state is close to reaching an agreement with the company linked to widespread water contamination around Bennington.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said a deal with Saint-Gobain could come this spring.

Saint-Gobain owned the former Chemfab plant in North Bennington suspected of polluting more than 300 wells with the chemical PFOA, which is linked to a number adverse health effects.

State officials have called a meeting for Jan. 28 in Bennington to discuss the pending deal with Saint-Gobain.

The company has already agreed to pay for a $22 million waterline extension into the west side of Bennington. The contamination in the east side of town, and need for a new waterline there, has been under dispute.

The state did not release details on the pending agreement.

In a press release sent out Friday, the Agency of Natural Resources says more details will be provided after progress is made on design work, including cost estimates, on a new water line extension.

ANR said it hopes to finish negotiations early in the year and begin construction in the spring.

The state said it might not be possible for a new line to reach  remote homes that were contaminated with the chemical.

 

VPR News
Water Quality & PFOA
Bennington
Agency of Natural Resources

