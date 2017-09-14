State Opens Bids For 'Vermont Life' Magazine

The state of Vermont is taking offers for its iconic promotional magazine Vermont Life. A request for proposals was posted this week.

The state is open to a variety of proposals, including a full purchase of the magazine, a licensing agreement, or a public-private partnership.

Steven Cook is Vermont's Deputy Commissioner of Commerce and Community Development, and the interim publisher of Vermont Life. He says the state will be looking for bidders who can continue both print and digital operations.

"Vermont Life has deep roots, a deep brand, a significant amount of annual subscribers – loyal subscribers who have been reading its pages for many years," Cook says. "We really hope to maintain that part of the enterprise, rather than just going to, say, a digital publication."

Cook says preference will be given to bidders who keep a presence in Vermont and retain the magazine's current staff.

The magazine has just over $3 million dollars in accumulated debt, according to Michael Schirling, the state's secretary of Commerce and Community Development.

Bids for Vermont Life are due November 17th. The request for proposals is available here.