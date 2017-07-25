Related Programs: 
State Reaches Settlement Over PFOA Contamination In Bennington

Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the state has reached a settlement with the company Saint-Gobain over the water contamination in Bennington.

Saint-Gobain owned the factory that released the chemical PFOA, which contaminated about 270 private wells. The company has now agreed to pay about $20 million which will bring municipal water to about 200 homes. 

Saint-Gobain will also pay for a continued investigation into a disputed area of potential contamination.

The two sides will continue hammering out a settlement for the rest of the properties.  The governor's office says that with this part of the talks wrapped up, construction can begin this fall on the waterline extensions.

This story will be updated.
 

