The State Of Slate: Why Reopened Vermont Quarries Are Causing Concern

By & 32 minutes ago
  • Vermont is the country's top slate producer. But re-opening and expanding old quarries has caused worry in neighboring communities.
    ricsiv / iStock

Live call-in discussion: From a tiny area along the New York border called the Slate Valley, Vermont is the leading producer of slate in the country. And as old quarries are reopened or expanded, the rub between quarry owners and neighboring homeowners has gotten tense. We'll take a look at today's slate industry in Vermont.

Joining us to discuss the issues surrounding slate mining and the industry's Act 250 exemption are:

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

