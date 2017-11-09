State Suspends License Of Compounding Pharmacy In Colchester

The state suspended the license of a compounding pharmacy in Colchester this week, after an inspection revealed pharmacists at the facility gave their drugs expiration dates far beyond industry standards.

Penro Specialty Compounding prepares compounded drugs for both humans and animals. According to the order suspending the company's license, state inspectors found that Penro and its pharmacist manager, Neal Pease, had assigned so-called "beyond-use dates" ranging from 90 to 180 days for drug compounds that should be stored no more than 45 days.

An outgoing message on Penro's phone line and a sign next to the door at Penro's Colchester facility indicate the company is currently shut down.

According to the state order, Penro dispensed 550 compounds with improper "beyond-use dates." The order says Penro has started a voluntary recall.

A hearing took place before state's Board of Pharmacy on Nov. 7, and Penro's license suspension by the board was entered on Nov. 9. The suspension is temporary, according to Vermont's Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters.

Penro has 30 days to appeal its license suspension. The company's attorney, Ed Adrian, declined comment.

Disclosure: Attorney Ed Adrian is a commentator for VPR.