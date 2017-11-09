Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

State Suspends License Of Compounding Pharmacy In Colchester

By 28 minutes ago
  • Penro Specialty Compounding sign outside the building in Colchester.
    The state license for Penro Specialty Compounding in Colchester was suspended this week.
    Henry Epp / VPR

The state suspended the license of a compounding pharmacy in Colchester this week, after an inspection revealed pharmacists at the facility gave their drugs expiration dates far beyond industry standards.

Penro Specialty Compounding prepares compounded drugs for both humans and animals. According to the order suspending the company's license, state inspectors found that Penro and its pharmacist manager, Neal Pease, had assigned so-called "beyond-use dates" ranging from 90 to 180 days for drug compounds that should be stored no more than 45 days.

An outgoing message on Penro's phone line and a sign next to the door at Penro's Colchester facility indicate the company is currently shut down.

Signs near the door to Penro Specialty Compounding in Colchester on Thursday tell customers the pharmacy is closed.
Credit Henry Epp / VPR

According to the state order, Penro dispensed 550 compounds with improper "beyond-use dates." The order says Penro has started a voluntary recall.

A hearing took place before state's Board of Pharmacy on Nov. 7, and Penro's license suspension by the board was entered on Nov. 9. The suspension is temporary, according to Vermont's Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters.

Penro has 30 days to appeal its license suspension. The company's attorney, Ed Adrian, declined comment.

Disclosure: Attorney Ed Adrian is a commentator for VPR.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Health
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Waterbury And Montpelier Pharmacies Sold To Kinney Drugs

By Aug 29, 2017
Montpelier Pharmacy will be turned into a Kinney Drugs location on October 15, and the Waterbury Pharmacy is closing, the owners announced.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Two independent pharmacies in central Vermont have been sold to the Kinney Drugs chain, the former owners announced. Montpelier Pharmacy will become a Kinney Drugs location on Oct. 15, and Waterbury Pharmacy will close its doors for good later that day, the three co-owners announced in a letter to customers.

Brattleboro Groups Partner With Planned Parenthood To Improve Access To Abortion Services

By Nov 1, 2017
Lisa Ford, left, and Willow O'Feral each started a women's health activist group following the election of Donald Trump. They are both now working with Planned Parenthood to improve access to abortion services in Windham County.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Two groups in Brattleboro are working with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England to improve abortion services in Windham County.