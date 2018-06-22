Related Program: 
State Troopers Release Plan For How They'll Handle New Pot Law

By 1 hour ago
  • A photograph of the first page of a Vermont State Police training bulletin.
    Vermont State Police have issued a new training bulletin for how to handle the new marijuana law going into effect on July 1.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont's new marijuana law — allowing possession of a limited amount of the drug — goes into effect on July 1. The Vermont State Police has issued a training bulletin on how they plan to handle the new legislation, including some changes in how state troopers will deal with drivers.

VPR's Howard Weiss-Tisman spoke with Vermont Edition about how the VSP are planning to adapt to the new law.

You can read the training bulletin here.

More from VPR — As July 1 Approaches, Vermont State Police Prepare For New Marijuana Law [June 20]

Broadcast on Friday, June 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

