Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

State Wants Commitment From FairPoint Purchaser To Upgrade System

By 16 minutes ago

While their counterparts in New Hampshire and Maine have approved the sale of FairPoint Communications, the Vermont Public Service Board is still reviewing it. 

Among the requirements New Hampshire and Maine regulators placed on the merger with Illinois-based Consolidated Communications is a stipulation that the company re-invest a set amount of its revenue in their states. Vermont is asking for something similar.

“We’ve recommended approval but with certain conditions," says Clay Purvis, director of the telecommunications and connectivity division at the Department of Public Service. "One condition being that the new company invest 14 percent of all of its Vermont-based revenue back into the network."

Purvis says a 14 percent re-investment would represent an increase over the amount FairPoint has been spending to make improvements in Vermont.

In Maine, the re-invested money will be used primarily to upgrade internet service. Purvis says his department’s concern is service quality.

“Our hope is that they’ll make network upgrades and do basic maintenance to the network that will keep telephone service where it should be,” he says.

Vermont officials are also seeking assurances that Consolidated, which currently operates in 11 states, can avoid the kind of chaotic transition that occurred when FairPoint took over the Verizon system in 2008.   

Unions representing FairPoint workers in Vermont told regulators that Consolidated’s cost-cutting plans could hurt service. And they raised questions about whether the company can financially handle the purchase.

FairPoint declared bankruptcy a year after it bought the system from Verizon.

Mike Spillane, business manager of Local 2326 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Vermont, says the union is not opposing the sale to Consolidated, as it did when FairPoint purchased the system from Verizon.

But Spillane says there are still too many unanswered questions about the company’s finances and its plans.

“We don’t have enough facts to say whether Consolidated is going to be bad or good,” says Spillane. “I don’t believe that the board has enough information to approve the sale.”

Purvis says his department has had experts review Consolidated Communications’ financial ability to purchase FairPoint.

“We think the merged company will be financially much more healthy going forward. It’s not without risk, but we believe, on balance, that this will be an improvement over FairPoint,” he says.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy
The Frequency
FairPoint Communications
VPR News

Related Content

After A Hard Fight, Fewer Benefits For FairPoint Workers

By Feb 25, 2015
Steve Zind / VPR

Most of FairPoint Communications' unionized workers return to their jobs today after a strike that lasted more than four months.

Last weekend, they ratified a new contract with the company, but unlike past negotiations with FairPoint and its predecessors, the new pact does not represent an improvement over the expired agreement.

As FairPoint Service Problems Mount, State Asks PSB To Investigate

By Dec 1, 2014
Steve Zind / VPR/file

The state is calling for an investigation into an increasing number of customer service complaints about FairPoint Communications. 

Officials also want a review of an emergency 911 outage Friday they say endangered public safety.

For the past year, the Vermont Department of Public Service says it’s been working with FairPoint to resolve issues involving long repair delays for the company’s home telephone customers.

Congressional Members Call On FCC To Scrutinize FairPoint E-911 Problems

By Jan 21, 2015

Lawmakers from Vermont and New Hampshire have asked the Federal Communications Commission to consider whether FairPoint Communications has the ability to operate emergency communications networks in their states.

U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Annie Kuster (D-NH) have written to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. Their letter expresses concerns over recent E-911 outages in both states.