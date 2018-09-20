Related Program: 
VPR News

State Wants More Testing After 16 Vermont Schools Show Lead In Drinking Water

By 23 minutes ago
  • Andy Paciulli, who was Academy School principal when this photo was taken in February, points to one of the Brattleboro school's fixtures that was replaced after state tests discovered lead was leaching into the water.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

The results of a new report found lead contamination in each of the 16 Vermont schools tested.

The state is calling for more testing, however the report says there are not enough resources to test the water in every school building in Vermont. 

The Vermont Department of Health, Agency of Natural Resources and the Agency of Education collaborated on a pilot program and tested the water in the 16 schools. The state tested nearly 900 taps across all those schools.

According to a state report released this week, every school tested had three or more taps with at least 1 part per billion of lead detected in the drinking water — which exceeds the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Five schools had elevated levels at or above 15 parts per billion, which is the Environmental Protection Agency’s "action level" for lead in drinking water.

Lead is a toxic metal, and it is especially dangerous for children. Children are particularly susceptible to the effects of lead, as they absorb lead more easily than adults. There is no safe level of lead in the body, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

At least eight states require schools to test their water for lead, according to a recent federal report.

But while the recent Vermont report recommends that schools throughout the state test their water for lead, it did not go so far as to require the water testing. The report states:

"The State would not have the capacity to visit each school, develop a plumbing profile and a sampling plan, or pay for the analysis and transport of water samples. ... If a requirement for lead in drinking water testing were placed on schools, additional resources would be needed to provide support and technical assistance."

The Vermont report says schools that want to test their water should expect to spend about $12 per sample. 

The pilot testing in Vermont was done in the 16 schools between November 2017 and March 2018, and any tests that turned up levels of lead above the EPA action level of 15 parts per billion were immediately addressed.

Schools stopped using those taps, and drinking water experts worked with the schools to find a solution, which usually meant removing the taps or implementing a flushing program.

The pilot testing program was carried out to determine how prevalent elevated levels of lead were in schools and to build the state’s capacity to support schools with testing and remediation.

According to the report, lead can get into drinking water after it sits in old pipes. So even if the water itself is lead-free, if it passes through old pipes, lead can end up in drinking water.

Lead was used in water pipes through the 1950s — and there could be up to 50 percent lead used in solder before that was outlawed in 1988 — and so it is possible Vermont’s older school buildings have lead pipes.

The report notes that Vermont used to provide special school construction grants to replace lead pipes and fixtures, but the school aid program was phased out in 2007.

This story will be updated.
 

