State Wants To Recognize Historic LGBTQ Sites

The state wants to recognize important sites that contributed to the history of the equal rights movement.

The National Park Service has a grant program for communities that are underrepresented on the National Register of Historic Places, and State Historic Preservation Officer, Laura Trieschmann, says Vermont was invited to take part in the program.

Trieschmann, who is with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, says she'll hold meetings around the state to find out if there are locations that should be listed on the state and national historic registry.

"Collecting those stories now, while people still remember is important," Trieschmann says. "This is a part of Vermont's history. It's a part of America's history, and we want to start recording that while we have the opportunity."

The historic recognition would list sites on a state and national registry, though it is up to the property owner to decide if a plaque should go up to recognize the listing.

Trieschmann also says sites can be recognized, and included in the registry, without addresses if the property owner wants to keep a location private.

If enough locations are listed Trieschmann says it's possible to build and market a historic trail to tell the story of Vermont's place in the equal rights movement for LGBTQ people.

Trieschmann held a meeting in Bellows Falls near the site of the former Andrew's Inn to talk about the project.

She says she will hold a meeting in the Statehouse next year and also schedule meetings around the state to talk with people involved with LGBTQ history.