Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

State Wants To Recognize Historic LGBTQ Sites

By 17 minutes ago

The state wants to recognize important sites that contributed to the history of the equal rights movement.

The National Park Service has a grant program for communities that are underrepresented on the National Register of Historic Places, and State Historic Preservation Officer, Laura Trieschmann, says Vermont was invited to take part in the program.

Trieschmann, who is with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, says she'll hold meetings around the state to find out if there are locations that should be listed on the state and national historic registry.

"Collecting those stories now, while people still remember is important," Trieschmann says. "This is a part of Vermont's history. It's a part of America's history, and we want to start recording that while we have the opportunity."

The historic recognition would list sites on a state and national registry, though it is up to the property owner to decide if a plaque should go up to recognize the listing.

Trieschmann also says sites can be recognized, and included in the registry, without addresses if the property owner wants to keep a location private.

If enough locations are listed Trieschmann says it's possible to build and market a historic trail to tell the story of Vermont's place in the equal rights movement for LGBTQ people.

Trieschmann held a meeting in Bellows Falls near the site of the former Andrew's Inn to talk about the project.

She says she will hold a meeting in the Statehouse next year and also schedule meetings around the state to talk with people involved with LGBTQ history.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Southern Vermont
Race & Identity

Related Content

Significance Of Bellows Falls Gay Club Explored In New Multimedia History Project

By Jun 19, 2017
Eva Mondon, in foreground, listens to a recording she made about the Andrew's Inn at an exhibit at Next Stage Arts in Putney. A portrait of Mondon hangs on the wall.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Andrew's Inn, a gay bar in Bellows Falls that was open from 1973 through 1984, is the subject of a new oral history project that features the voices and stories of people who worked at and went to the club.

Vermont Attorney Who Fought For Civil Unions 'Relieved' By Supreme Court Decision

By & Jun 26, 2015
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court passed down a landmark decision that legalizes same-sex marriage in all 50 states. Attorney Susan Murray has been waiting for this day for a long time.

Honoring LGBTQ Stories: Randolph's Pride Theater Festival Enters Seventh Season

By Jul 20, 2017
The Vermont Pride Theater Festival will be running the next two weekends at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts. After seven years, the Pride Theater Festival is an established part of the cultural life of Randolph.
Steve Zind / VPR

A small central Vermont community might seem an unlikely venue for the Vermont Pride Theater Festival, but organizers say it's the perfect place to present a series of plays focused on LGBTQ themes.

Turner Property In Grafton To Be Preserved

By Mar 28, 2016
Preservation Trust of Vermont

A cabin on the Turner Family homestead in Grafton will be preserved, and  the historic site will get a new access road and information kiosk.

The Preservation Trust of Vermont has been raising the money to conserve the cabin.

African-American storyteller Daisy Turner lived on the property, and preservation trust director Paul Bruhn says the site will be more accessible after the work is done.