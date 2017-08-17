A Statewide Push For Highway Safety

Live call-in discussion: Following a recent rash of traffic fatalities, state and local law enforcement officials are conducting high-visibility campaigns to encourage Vermonters to use their seatbelts and to slow down. On this Vermont Edition, we're looking at efforts to improve highway safety in Vermont.

Joining us for the discussion are Vermont State Police Lt. John Flannigan and Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.