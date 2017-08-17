Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Statewide Push For Highway Safety

    On this "Vermont Edition," we're talking about a new push for highway safety by state and local law enforcement across the state.
Live call-in discussion: Following a recent rash of traffic fatalities, state and local law enforcement officials are conducting high-visibility campaigns to encourage Vermonters to use their seatbelts and to slow down. On this Vermont Edition, we're looking at efforts to improve highway safety in Vermont.

Joining us for the discussion are Vermont State Police Lt. John Flannigan and Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Scott Looking At Stronger Seat Belt Law After Numerous Traffic Fatalities

By Aug 9, 2017
Gov. Phil Scott is reconsidering his opposition to a primary enforcement seat belt law.
Throughout his political career as a state senator, lieutenant governor and now as governor, Phil Scott has always opposed legislation that would allow police to stop drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. But the governor says he's now rethinking how he feels about this issue.

Following Recent Traffic Fatalities, Vermont Police Increase Presence On Roads

By Aug 8, 2017
Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson speaks at a highway safety press conference in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon. Following recent fatalities on Vermont roads, Anderson says there will be a greater presence of state and local police on roadways.
Over a 48-hour period beginning this past weekend, eight people died in traffic accidents in various parts of the state. Vermont has rarely witnessed this many highway deaths in such a short period of time.

Highway Safety, Teen Drug Use Emerge As Key Issues In Marijuana Legalization Debate

By Mar 28, 2016
As House lawmakers ponder whether or not to legalize marijuana, two key questions have risen to the fore: Will legal pot make Vermont’s highways more dangerous? And will more young residents use cannabis if it’s sold legally in stores?

The answers all depend on who you ask.

Safety On Vermont's Highways

By & Sep 4, 2015
Vermont highway safety officials are concerned about the number of people driving on the interstate well beyond the speed limit. In just the last month a number of drivers have been clocked at over a hundred miles per hour.