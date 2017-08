From the BBC Proms

BBC Philharmonic

Mark Wigglesworth, conductor

Stephen Hough, piano

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor

David Sawyer: The Greatest Happiness Principle

Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-flat

Khachaturian: Triumphal Poem  (Fedor Glushchenko, conductor)

Listen Friday August 18 at 8 p.m.