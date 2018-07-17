Still No Contract: What May Be Next For UVM Medical Center Nurses And The Hospital

The nurses union at UVM Medical Center went on a two-day strike last week after their contract expired and no new agreement was reached. We'll hear from both sides about the negotiations taking place on a new three-year contract.

Eileen Whalen, president and chief operating officer of the University of Vermont Medical Center, and Laurie Aunchman, president of the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, discuss where progress has been made on the contract and what major obstacles remain.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.