Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Stopped For No Seat Belt? Highway Safety Bill Could Revamp Rules Of Vermont's Roads

By & 7 hours ago
  • A Vermont State Police cruiser watches for speeding drivers on I-89 in September 2015.
    A Vermont State Police cruiser watches for speeding drivers on I-89 in September 2015.
    Steve Zind / VPR

Vermont lawmakers are taking up a new highway safety bill that could make failure to wear a seat belt a "stoppable offense," as well as introduce tougher penalties for young motorists using cell phones while driving.

The push comes after a third of victims in Vermont's fatal crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts, in what was the deadliest year on Vermont roads in four years.

House Transportation Chair Pat Brennan and Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison join Vermont Edition to discuss what changes are being discussed in the House bill, ways to reduce crashes in Vermont, and what habits drivers need to address, from speeding to distractions to driving under the influence.

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics
Highway Safety
Seat Belts
Jennifer Morrison
Pat Brennan

Related Content

Key Vermont Lawmaker Eyes Changes To Seatbelt Law In 2018

By Dec 12, 2017
Gov. Phil Scott says the commission's findings bolster his case for a statewide teacher contract.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR/file

The chairman of the House Committee on Transportation says he’ll push for more stringent seatbelt laws during the next legislative session.

Highway Safety, Teen Drug Use Emerge As Key Issues In Marijuana Legalization Debate

By Mar 28, 2016
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As House lawmakers ponder whether or not to legalize marijuana, two key questions have risen to the fore: Will legal pot make Vermont’s highways more dangerous? And will more young residents use cannabis if it’s sold legally in stores?

The answers all depend on who you ask.

Safety On Vermont's Highways

By & Sep 4, 2015
Doug Kerr / Flickr

Vermont highway safety officials are concerned about the number of people driving on the interstate well beyond the speed limit. In just the last month a number of drivers have been clocked at over a hundred miles per hour.