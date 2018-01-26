Stopped For No Seat Belt? Highway Safety Bill Could Revamp Rules Of Vermont's Roads

Vermont lawmakers are taking up a new highway safety bill that could make failure to wear a seat belt a "stoppable offense," as well as introduce tougher penalties for young motorists using cell phones while driving.

The push comes after a third of victims in Vermont's fatal crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts, in what was the deadliest year on Vermont roads in four years.

House Transportation Chair Pat Brennan and Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison join Vermont Edition to discuss what changes are being discussed in the House bill, ways to reduce crashes in Vermont, and what habits drivers need to address, from speeding to distractions to driving under the influence.

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.