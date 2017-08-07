The Storied Career Of Editor Judith Jones

When editor and author Judith Jones died last week at her summer home in Walden, Vermont, she was remembered as someone who forever changed our attitudes toward cooking and food. Jones was working for Alfred A. Knopf publishing when she discovered Julia Child, whose groundbreaking book on French cooking had been rejected by other publishers.

She edited many books by cooks and authors who are now household names. As a young editor for Doubleday she brought attention to Anne Frank’s diary, which led to its English publication. She also edited a number of notable fiction and non-fiction writers.

Judith Jones' step-daughter Bronwyn Dunne joins Vermont Edition to talk about her life and work.