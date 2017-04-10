Stratton Mountain Resort Being Sold To Aspen Skiing Company

For the second time in less than two months, a Vermont ski resort is being acquired by a buyer from out west.

Intrawest, the parent company that owns Stratton Mountain Resort, announced Monday morning that it has entered into a “definitive agreement” to be acquired by Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Partners.

Stowe Mountain Resort announced in February that it’s being purchased by Vail.

Aspen Skiing Company and KSL will pay $1.5 billion for Intrawest, according to a release. Intrawest has a broad array of holdings, including Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Steamboat in Colorado. The deal is subject to regulatory approval; Intrawest says it expects to close the deal by the third quarter of this year.

Mike Kaplan, CEO of Aspen Skiing Company, said in a statement that the company is “excited to be part of the investment group that is going to work hard to help realize the collective potential of Intrawest’s portfolio of resorts.”

Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL, said the new ownership group is “committed to honoring the deep traditions of each resort, while working with Intrawest’s talented management team and employees to continue to serve both their guests and local communities.”

Rep. Oliver Olsen, a Vermont lawmaker whose district includes Stratton Mountain, said in an email Monday morning that the new ownership structure “brings new opportunities for Stratton, its employees, and local businesses in the area.”

“I look forward to learning more about future investments in Stratton, and stand ready to assist Aspen Skiing Company and KSL as they look to enhance the value of this important economic asset,” Olsen said.

