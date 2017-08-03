Street Performers Take The Spotlight In Burlington's 10th Annual 'Festival Of Fools'

Celebrating the street performer is the spirit behind this weekend's 10th annual Festival of Fools in downtown Burlington.

Andrew Krebbs is communications director for Burlington City Arts. For the past decade, BCA has presented the three-day-long festival.

Krebbs recently spoke with VPR about the annual event that features hundreds of local and international buskers, comedy acts and circus performers who showcase their expertise up and down the Church Street Marketplace and in City Hall Park.

The Festival of Fools' begins Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday. The parade and mayoral proclamation will be followed by the first-ever block party on Friday, August 4 beginning at 5:30 on Main Street in Burlington.