Street Performers Take The Spotlight In Burlington's 10th Annual 'Festival Of Fools'

By 46 minutes ago
  • This marks the 10th year that street performers will fill the Church Street Marketplace and City Hall Park with their craft during the Festival of Fools.
    Andrew Krebbs/Burlington City Arts, courtesy

Celebrating the street performer is the spirit behind this weekend's 10th annual Festival of Fools in downtown Burlington.

Andrew Krebbs is communications director for Burlington City Arts. For the past decade, BCA has presented the three-day-long festival.

Krebbs recently spoke with VPR about the annual event that features hundreds of local and international buskers, comedy acts and circus performers who showcase their expertise up and down the Church Street Marketplace and in City Hall Park.

The Festival of Fools' begins Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday. The parade and mayoral proclamation will be followed by the first-ever block party on Friday, August 4 beginning at 5:30 on Main Street in Burlington.

Live call-in discussion: After Sherlock Holmes retired from detective work, he became a beekeeper, so you know it's got to be a pretty cool hobby. We're talking about the ins and outs of backyard beekeeping.