Student Composer Showcase: Andrew Kim

For April's Student Composer Showcase we'll meet Andrew Kim, an eighth-grader at F. H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington.

Kim says, "I put a lot of different feelings into my pieces ... it's cool listening to other people play feelings."

Duet for Violin and Piano was performed on January 12 at Wake Robin. Performers were Sofia Hirsch, violin and Alison Cerutti, piano from the Northern Third Quartet.

The Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP's online composition mentoring.

Broadcast on VPR Classical Monday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m.; Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

