Student Composer Showcase: Emily Sinnott

Emily Sinnott is a senior at Harwood Union High School, and is this month's pick for the Student Composer Showcase.

Emily's piece Gears and Strings was inspired by her novel, a dystopian tale.

"It starts off more lyrical and it intensifies, similar to the plot of my story," she explained. The rhythm in the beginning of the piece harkens back to her family's Scottish roots.

Emily's inspiration can at times strike out of the blue, or be the result of a longer, more concerted effort.

"Sometimes, I'll be in the middle of class and all of the sudden something will come to me," she says. "I love to create in every aspect of life. I love creative writing, I love creating art, so of course I love creating music too."

Gears and Strings was performed at Wake Robin on Jan. 12, 2017 by the Northern Third Quartet: Sophia Hirsch, violin; Elizabeth Reid, viola; John Dunlop, cello; and Alison Cerutti, piano.

The Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP's online composition mentoring programs.