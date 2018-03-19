Related Programs: 
Student Composer Showcase: Isabelle Greenewalt

  • 6th grader Isabelle Greenewalt is from Putney, Vermont, and is VPR Classical's featured Student Composer.
    Courtesy of Music-COMP / Music-COMP

VPR Classical’s Student Composer Showcase highlights the work of emerging composers across the region. Isabelle Greenewalt is a 6th grader from Putney, listen as she discusses her piece Thunder and Lightning.

Thunder and Lightning from Music-COMP’s Opus 32 Concert on May 15, 2017, performed by violinists Letita Quante and Jane Kittridge; violist Elizabeth Reid, cellist Michael Close, and Evan Premo, double bass.

Thanks to Music-COMP for their collaboration on the Student Composer Showcase - you can find out more at music-comp.org

