Student Composer Showcase: Jacob Dennison

  • Student Composer Jacob Dennison with mentor Erik Neilsen and VSO Executive Director Ben Cadwallader at the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Farmer's Night concert in January 2017.
Troy's Jacob Dennison is the featured young musician for VPR Classical's Student Composer Showcase.

A senior from Lake Region Union High School, Chaotic Thoughts Behind Lovely Eyes is Jacob's effort to understand other people on a deeper level.

"I get inspired by a lot of things, but recently I've been thinking about the human soul and what it's made of." Jacob says.

Chaotic Thoughts Behind Lovely Eyes was performed by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra with Jaime Laredo, conductor, at the David M. Wilson Memorial Farmers' Night Concert, Jan 18, 2017 at the State House, Montpelier.

The Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP’s online composition mentoring – learn more at music-comp.org.

