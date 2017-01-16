Related Programs: 
Student Composer Showcase: Matt LaRocca

  • Music-COMP mentor Matt LaRocca and Montpelier's Colin Desch at the State House in 2016.
VPR Classical's Student Composer Showcase highlights the work of talented young composers throughout the region. This month, we're going behind the music, to learn about the mentoring relationships that help this music come to life.

Matt LaRocca has been a mentor with Music-COMP for close to ten years. He shares what it's like to work with a student on their musical ideas.

We'll hear Tempesta by Montpelier's Colin Desch. Performers were the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Jamie Laredo conducting at Farmer's Night, January 2016.

The Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP's online composition mentoring programs.

