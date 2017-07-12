Student Composer Showcase: Sophie Wood

For July's Student Composer Showcase we’ll meet cellist, pianist, and composer Sophie Wood, a recent graduate of Otter Valley Union High School.

Wood writes:

"Springtime depicts my love for spring and is a celebration of growth and beauty. It’s a very peaceful song that’s meant to emulate the beauty of spring and the forest. I imagine myself climbing a flower-filled mountain with a vista and basking in the sounds and sights of spring. I hear birds singing to one another, which is depicted in the violin and viola. In this piece, often the violin will play a line and the viola will respond with the same tune. I hope and that you'll find as much joy listening to it as I did composing it."

Springtime was premiered at the Opus 32 concert on May 15, 2017 at the Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael's College. Performers were Letitia Quante, violin; Elizabeth Reid, viola; and Alison Cerutti, piano.

The VPR Classical Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP, find details at music-comp.org