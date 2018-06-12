Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Suicide Rate Climbs, How To Help Those In Crisis

By & 1 hour ago
  • Suicide rates have increased both nationally and in Vermont over the past decades.
    CDC

Live call-in discussion: New data show a sharp rise in the nationwide suicide rate, and Vermont's rate is significantly above the national average.

There's also a growing national awareness of the scope of suicide as a serious widespread public health problem.

We're talking about these alarming statistics, and about what we can do — both individually and as a state — to prevent suicide and help people in crisis.

We're joined by:

  • Thomas Delaney, assistant professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine who studies suicide prevention
  • Alison Krompf, senior policy advisor at the Vermont Department of Mental Health and a former crisis clinician
  • JoEllen Tarallo, director of the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center

Here are some resources, if you or someone you know is considering suicide:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
  • Veterans Crisis Line & Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1
  • Crisis Text Line: 741-741
  • Vermont Suicide Prevention Center: http://vtspc.org/
  • In emergency situations, call 911.

This show will be broadcast live on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health

Related Content

Sheriff Keith Clark Goes Public About His Struggle With Depression

By & Sep 1, 2017
Sheriff Keith Clark underwent therapy at the Brattleboro Retreat for depression and suicidal thoughts. He's going public with the hope that it will help others.
Toby Talbot / AP File

One of Vermont's most well-known law enforcement officers is speaking out about his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts, in the hopes that it might help others seek help.

'This Is About Safety': Preventing Gun Suicides In Vermont

By Aug 9, 2017
From 2011 through 2016, the majority of gun deaths in Vermont were suicides. Public health professionals are working to reduce that number by encoraging people to safely store their firearms using gun locks and safes.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR Photo Illustration

An analysis of gun deaths in Vermont over a six-year period showed that 89 percent of those deaths were suicides. Public health experts say they aren't surprised by that number and are trying to find ways to reduce it.