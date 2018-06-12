As Suicide Rate Climbs, How To Help Those In Crisis

Live call-in discussion: New data show a sharp rise in the nationwide suicide rate, and Vermont's rate is significantly above the national average.

There's also a growing national awareness of the scope of suicide as a serious widespread public health problem.

We're talking about these alarming statistics, and about what we can do — both individually and as a state — to prevent suicide and help people in crisis.

We're joined by:

Thomas Delaney , assistant professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine who studies suicide prevention

Alison Krompf, senior policy advisor at the Vermont Department of Mental Health and a former crisis clinician

, senior policy advisor at the Vermont Department of Mental Health and a former crisis clinician JoEllen Tarallo, director of the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center

Here are some resources, if you or someone you know is considering suicide:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line & Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

Crisis Text Line: 741-741

Vermont Suicide Prevention Center: http://vtspc.org /

/ In emergency situations, call 911.

