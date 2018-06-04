Summer Biking In Vermont: The Best Of The State On Two Wheels

Live call-in discussion: Summer is prime biking time in Vermont, from riding the roads and rail trails to tackling tougher terrain like dirt paths and mountain biking. We're looking at the best Vermont has to offer for those on two wheels, plus biking basics and riding safely no matter where the trail takes you.

Ross Saxton with Local Motion, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on biking and active transportation, joins Vermont Edition to discuss summer biking opportunities in Vermont, rules for the road from beginners to experienced cyclists and trails across Vermont worth seeking out.

Also joining the show is Peter Burns, a Winooski resident who's ridden his bike year-round for decades, sharing what he teaches in his workshops on recreational, commuter and winter biking.

And we'll hear from Kim Jackson with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports about adaptive biking opportunities for Vermonters with disabilities, from road cycling to mountain biking.

Share your comments on summer biking in Vermont below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.