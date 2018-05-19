As Summer Festival Season Begins...

A preview of some of the highlights of the Gotta Get Gon music festival being held near Saratoga this coming weekend, three different varieties of Lucinda Williams, more Incredible String Band, lovely music from the edges of Spain, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday 5/20/2018 from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The GottaGetGon family folk music festival will be held from Friday-Sunday May 25th - 27th at the Saratoga fairgronds in Ballston Spa, NY. Featured performers include Roosevelt Dime, John Roberts, and Cindy Kallet with Grey Larsen.

Pentangle Arts in Woodstock presents Jesse Colin Young on Friday May 25th.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presents Raul Malo on Sunday May 27th.

The 16th Annual Farewell Reunion featuring Pete’s Posse will be presented on Friday May 25th at Grace Church in Sheldon. The concert is presented by Young Tradition Vermont and Grace Church as part of the Summer Music at Grace Series. The concert begins at 7pm.



The a capella chorus House Blend will be performing at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday May 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Vermont guitarist and songwriter Charlie Messing will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Thursday May 24th from 7 to 8 p.m.

Carol Hausner and Danny Coane will be performing at the Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier on Saturday May 26thfrom 10 a.m. until 12:30.

The Pumpkin Hill Singers will present a benefit concert at the Danville Congregational Church on Friday May 25th at 7 p.m., and also on Saturday May 26th at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury, also at 7 p.m.

Bluesman Johnny Rawls will be playing at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on Sunday May 27th with backup by Dave Keller and his band. Music begins at 5 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 26th from 8 – 11 p.m. with Adina Gordon calling and with music by Eloise and Co., featuring Becky Tracy, Rachel Bell, and Owen Morrison.

Twice a year, the Brattleboro Dawn Dance draws up to 400 dancers from all over New England. This year’s Memorial weekend Dawn Dance is Sunday, May 27. We have a fantastic line up of musicians and callers for contra dancing at the Gibson-Aiken center, starting at 8 p.m. and going until the sun is up at 7a.m. on Monday May 28th. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.dawndance.org

Red Hot Juba will perform at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Friday May 25th.