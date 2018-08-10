Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Summer Reading Show: The Brilliance Of Books

By & 45 seconds ago
  • Book lovers, get ready for a slew of reading suggestions on
    Book lovers, get ready for a slew of reading suggestions on "Vermont Edition."
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Think of all the people you've met, places you've traveled, dishes you've tasted. All in the pages of the books you've read. Vermont Edition presents our summer reading show to introduce you to more new worlds by offering a tome of book recommendations.

Our panel will have great suggestions for novels, non-fiction, young adult and children's lit, cookbooks and more. We'll hear from:

You can share your own recommendations below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education
Books

Related Content

Winter Reading Show: What Are Good Books To Curl Up With This Season?

By , & Nov 27, 2017
Glasses, a book and a mug sit on a wood table in front of a couch with pillows.
wernerimages / iStockphoto.com

One of life's joys is losing yourself in the pages of a good read. As it gets colder outside, we're talking about books to cozy up with — and we want to hear what titles you suggest your fellow listeners check out.

'Red Scare In The Green Mountains': Author Chronicles McCarthyism In Vermont

By & Jul 27, 2018
Author Rick Winston's book "Red Scare In The Green Mountains" looks at the era of McCarthyism in Vermont from 1946 through 1960.
Rootstock Publishing, courtesy

Blacklists and attacks on the free press. Intolerance and fear used for political gain. The Red Scare and anti-communist McCarthyism flourished across America—and Vermont—in the 1940s and 50s. We're talking with author Rick Winston about his new book looking at instances of "red scare" and "red-baiting" in Vermont.

2018 Vermont Book Award Finalist List Showcases Variety Of Genres

By Jul 10, 2018
VCFA sign in Montpelier, the letters surrounding the name Vermont College of Fine Arts with a building in the background.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

The list of 2018 finalists has been revealed for the Vermont Book Award — a literary prize awarded annually by Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier, for works of outstanding literary merit by Vermont authors.