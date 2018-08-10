Summer Reading Show: The Brilliance Of Books

Think of all the people you've met, places you've traveled, dishes you've tasted. All in the pages of the books you've read. Vermont Edition presents our summer reading show to introduce you to more new worlds by offering a tome of book recommendations.

Our panel will have great suggestions for novels, non-fiction, young adult and children's lit, cookbooks and more. We'll hear from:

Elizabeth Bluemle, owner of The Flying Pig Bookstore in Shelburne

Amy Howlett, director of the Springfield Town Library

Amy Olsen, library director of the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park

You can share your own recommendations below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

