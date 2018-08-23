Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Summer School: How To Climb A Tree

By 8 minutes ago
  • http://digital.vpr.net/post/top-state-health-official-containing-vermonts-health-care-costs
    Ten-year-old Jack Kiedaisch has been climbing trees since he was just a year old. Over the years, he's developed a good sense of what makes a good climbing tree.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

You don't have to be an adult to be an expert in something. In fact, sometimes kids are the best teachers, especially when it comes to skills that require adults to use muscles they may not have tried flexing in a couple of decades. In this Summer School lesson, we learn how to climb a tree from Hinesburg 10-year-old Jack Kiedaisch.

Kiedaisch says the first step is to find the right kind of tree.

"I look for a tree with spaced out branches and thick ones. And tall trees. It doesn't matter what kinds of leaves it has," he says.

Once he's picked a tree, Kiedaisch takes a minute to plan his route before reaching up to grab a branch. 

Once he's climbing, he's careful to make sure that he's always holding on with at least one hand and one foot. He can't remember ever falling out of a tree, and says he's comfortable going 30 or 40 feet high.

Coming down is often the hardest part of the climb, especially for people who are a little scared of heights.

"It's more scary to climb down because you're always looking down," he points out. "Usually people don't like looking down."

Kiedaisch says he first started climbing out of his crib at nine months old, before he could even walk. And when he was one, he started climbing trees. So he's had a lot of experience already. He estimates he's climbed hundreds of trees over the course of his lifetime.

It's a relaxing hobby, Kiedaisch says. And when he's at the top of the tree, feeling the breeze and the warmth of the sun on his face, and watching the birds and the inchworms, it makes him happy.

And he encourages adults to give it a try.

"I'd just start out with the most simplest tree you can find with spaced out branches and thick ones, and then brace yourself," he advises the tree-averse. "What I mean by brace yourself is that you don't have to go too high, but you can if you want. I think adults can climb trees. All humans can climb trees if they want to."

Broadcast on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Summer School Series

Related Content

Summer School: How To Hunt For Mushrooms

By 23 hours ago
A hand holds a just-picked wild mushroom.
Kari Anderson / VPR

VPR's Robert Resnik, one of Vermont's foremost wild mushroom experts, shares his philosophical approach to learning about mushrooms in this Summer School session.

Summer School: How The Sausage Is Made

By 23 hours ago
Wesley Genovart, co-owner of Honey Pie and SOLO Farm & Table restaurants holds a finished sausage.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

There's the old adage that you never want to know how the sausage is made. But in this case, we do! In this Summer School lesson we get tips on how to make the perfect sausage from Wesley Genovart, co-owner of restaurants Honey Pie and SOLO Farm & Table in South Londonderry.

How Do Big Plants Grow From Such Small Seeds?

By & Mar 17, 2017
bo1982 / istock

Why are there so many plants? How are seeds made? How does germination work? How can plants grow so big if they start from such a small seed? Why are flowers different colors? Why are plants and trees green? Where does dirt come from? In this episode of But Why, we're talking about plants with garden consultant Charlie Nardozzi.

Why Do Leaves Change Color In The Fall?

By & Oct 27, 2017
Melody Bodette / VPR

Why do leaves change color in the fall? Why are leaves green? Why don't leaves turn all of the colors of the rainbow? In this episode of But Why, we're talking about fall leaves, and how trees go from green to fiery red, orange and yellow.