Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Summer School: How To Hunt For Mushrooms

By 57 seconds ago
  • A hand holds a just-picked wild mushroom.
    Foraging for mushrooms requires skill and patience. And you should always make sure you know the mushroom type before you consume it.
    Kari Anderson / VPR

VPR's Robert Resnik, one of Vermont's foremost wild mushroom experts, shares his philosophical approach to learning about mushrooms in this Summer School session.

"I've been an amateur mushroom hunter for almost 30 years," Resnik says.

"I've managed to not poison myself or any of my family or friends in that time period," he jests, but collecting wild edible mushrooms can be dangerous.

Resnik points out that there's really no safety net once you've put that mushroom into your mouth.

Robert Resnik inspects some just picked hen of the wood mushrooms.
Credit Kari Anderson / VPR

"You don't eat a wild mushroom for the first time unless you've shown it to someobdy that really knows what they're doing and said, 'Is this really what I think it is?'"

Resnik says he once studied the same small plot of woods every day for the whole growing season to see how the landscape changed. It gave him a greater appreciation of the ways dew and sunlight and wind can change what is growing there from week to week.

Being cautious and soliciting expert advice is paramount for the novice mushroom hunter. But Resnik says the other main component is to relax and have fun!

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Summer School Series

Related Content

Summer School: How To Weld

By Aug 20, 2018
Joe Slaimen uses electricity to bond two pieces of metal together as he demonstrates how arc welding works.
Amy Noyes / VPR

In this edition of Summer School we learn the art and science of arc welding with Joe Slaimen.

Summer School: How To Wash A Dog

By Jul 11, 2016
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Pet owners will find this installment of "Summer School" particularly helpful as we learn how to wash a dog. Cheyeann Crossman, the director of animal care at the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford, is conducting this lesson with the assistance of Lily, a pitbull mix.

Summer School: How To Whistle

By Jun 9, 2014
Olivia Lau

When he was ten years old, Yuki Takeda's friends could whistle and he couldn't. But the young Takeda wanted to whistle, badly. So he went online and followed the lessons he found there. But he soon discovered garden-variety whistling just wasn't going to cut it. Takeda honed his skills and discovered a love of whistling that has carried him into young adulthood.

A Fungus Walks Into A Bar: Gender, Science, and Mushrooms

By & Aug 8, 2013
Cardy Raper

Thurs 8/8/13 Noon & 7pm The gender gap is slowly closing in high school and college level science and math classes. But there are still far fewer women getting graduate degrees in the sciences, especially engineering and computer sciences, and going on to jobs in teaching or research labs.