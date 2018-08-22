Summer School: How The Sausage Is Made

There's the old adage that you never want to know how the sausage is made. But in this case, we do! In this Summer School lesson we get tips on how to make the perfect sausage from Wesley Genovart, co-owner of restaurants Honey Pie and SOLO Farm & Table in South Londonderry.

Genovart grew up in Mallorca and remembers an annual tradition his family participated in where they killed a pig and used all the parts of that pig, making food with recipes that had been passed down for generations. He now uses those recipes and skills to make sausages for his two restaurants.

One of the keys to a good sausage is a thoughtful fat to meat ratio. Genovart also boils the skin of the pig and includes a little bit of that in the mixture. He says it helps bind the ingredients and gives it an unctious flavor.

Overmixing can kill the texture of the sausage so Genovart recommends keeping an eye on things. He recommends mixing the proteins until they stick together but are more like a patty than a smear.

In Genovart's restaurants he says they always cook a little bit of the mixture before stuffing the sausages, to make sure the balance of flavors is going to be just right.

