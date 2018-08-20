Summer School: How To Weld

In this edition of Summer School we learn the art and science of arc welding with Joe Slaimen.

Slaimen, a Hyde Park resident, is one of those guys who can fix anything. He's a tinkerer and an inventor, and has worked as a mechanic and a professional welder. And for this lesson, he's demonstrating how to weld two pieces of steel together using an arc welder.

Arc welding uses electricity to create enough heat to bind two pieces of metal together, so beginners shouldn't try to master this skill without the proper safety equipment and a knowledgeable instructor.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

