SunCommon To Expand To New York Through Merger

A Vermont solar company is expanding into New York's Hudson Valley.

Waterbury-based SunCommon is merging with Hudson Solar in Rhinebeck, New York. Hudson Solar will take on the SunCommon name.

The solar industry has experienced some headwinds in recent months — including a tariff on imported solar panels which was approved by the Trump administration in January.

But James Moore, co-founder of SunCommon, said that wasn't a factor in this merger.

"Our expansion into the Hudson Valley is one of hope and opportunity for what we can do to help more people in that community go solar, and not a reflection of anything happening at the federal or state level," Moore said.

Currently, 100 people work for SunCommon in Vermont, and 30 work for Hudson Solar. Moore said the company hopes to add five to 10 new jobs in Vermont and 30 to 50 positions in New York in the next year.