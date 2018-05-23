Related Program: 
SunCommon To Expand To New York Through Merger

1 hour ago
  • SunCommon warehouse filled with solar panels.
    This file photo shows solar panels being stored in SunCommon's warehouse. The Vermont company is now merging with a New York-based solar company, Hudson Solar.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

A Vermont solar company is expanding into New York's Hudson Valley.

Waterbury-based SunCommon is merging with Hudson Solar in Rhinebeck, New York. Hudson Solar will take on the SunCommon name.

The solar industry has experienced some headwinds in recent months — including a tariff on imported solar panels which was approved by the Trump administration in January.

But James Moore, co-founder of SunCommon, said that wasn't a factor in this merger.

"Our expansion into the Hudson Valley is one of hope and opportunity for what we can do to help more people in that community go solar, and not a reflection of anything happening at the federal or state level," Moore said.

Currently, 100 people work for SunCommon in Vermont, and 30 work for Hudson Solar. Moore said the company hopes to add five to 10 new jobs in Vermont and 30 to 50 positions in New York in the next year.

The old generator is expensive to run and dirtier than new technologies, so these days it comes on only a few times a year. Nonetheless, since December, the wires on the island have been humming pretty much nonstop.