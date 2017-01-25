Related Programs: 
Supporter Of Controversial Ed Secretary Nominee Speaks At Vt. School Choice Rally

  • Kevin Chavous backs President Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Chavous was in Montpelier Wednesday talking about school choice.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

A school choice proponent who supports President Trump's controversial nominee to lead the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos, was in Montpelier Wednesday to speak about education policy.

Kevin Chavous says America's fractured political landscape is holding back real change in education policy.

"There's nothing that's been more destructive to the education of children in America than the politics of education," Chavous said. "I have been in almost every state, and I am amazed by the toxic nature of politics, and the lack of bi-partisanship when it comes to education policy."

Chavous spoke at a rally as part of National School Choice Week.

He's a Democrat, but he supports Trump's pick for education secretary.

Vermont NEA spokesman Darren Allen says bringing in someone like Chavous to talk about school choice sends the wrong message to people on both sides of the choice issue.

"Anyone who is espousing the views that Betsy DeVos espouses really doesn't have any credibility when it comes to public education," says Allen.

Senate Democrats have asked for a second hearing for DeVos to give them time to investigate her investments in for-profit education companies.

