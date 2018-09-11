Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Surprising Art: Overlooked, Unknown And Unusual Vermont Works

By & 5 seconds ago
  • "Vermont Edition" explores overlooked, unknown, obscure or unusual gems of Vermont art, like Eden artist Matt Neckers' miniature mobile museum that recreates (on a smaller scale) the look and feel of a contemporary art museum.
    Matt Neckers

Live call-in discussion: There's no shortage of acclaimed art in well-known museums across Vermont, but surprising works are tucked away in unexpected places, in galleries off the beaten path or hidden in plain sight in buildings, campuses and towns across the state. We're talking about overlooked, unexpected and unknown art in Vermont and where you can find it.

Guests helping Vermont Edition explore surprising art across the state are:

Share your favorite surprising or unknown artworks or galleries below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Public Art In Vermont: Exploring What It Is And Where To Find It

By & Sep 20, 2016
Meg Malone; Patti Daniels / VPR

What do you think is the most memorable public art in Vermont? But before answering that, let's back up even a bit further – how does one define public art?

Pop Culture Politics: How TV, Movies And Books Shape Our Real-World Views

By & Sep 5, 2018
The way villains are portrayed in fiction may help shape political views. We're talking about that, and other ways that entertainment can affect ideology.
Roger Murmann / flickr

Our politics and ideology are shaped by our upbringing and life experience, but a UVM political scientist says there may be another key component to what we believe and who we vote for: the fictional stories we're exposed to in books, movies, and television. We're talking about how entertainment can shape our politics - from Game of Thrones to House of Cards and The Hunger Games

How 'Barn Quilts' Came To Blanket Franklin County

By & Jan 10, 2018
Sheldon Raiders Homemaker's Club, courtesy

More than 200 barn quilts—painted pieces of plywood that use the simple geometric patterns common to quilting on a barn-sized canvas​—now blanket Franklin County. But the colorful landmarks that now make up the Franklin County Barn Quilt Trail have their genesis with one woman and her summer road trip through the midwest.