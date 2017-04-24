Survivors And Witnesses: Vermonters Commemorate The Jewish Holocaust

Sunday began the annual observance of Yom HaShoah, a day of remembrance for victims and survivors of the Holocaust. In communities around Vermont, people gathered to share their own families' history of escape and survival from the genocide of Jews during World War Two.

We talk with Vermont descendants of Holocaust survivors about the effort to capture and record personal stories from the Holocaust, and why it's important to study this history now. Our guests are Rabbi David Fainsilber of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, and Jack Mayer, a Middlebury pediatrician and author of two books about the Holocaust. We also hear the personal history of Erica Hecht of Stowe, whose Hungarian family tried to mask its Jewish identity in order to survive. And from Heidi Fishman of Norwich, whose novel for young readers tells her own mother's story of escape and survival.

