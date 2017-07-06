Suspect In 2015 Killing Of DCF Caseworker Takes Plea Deal

Jody Herring, the prime suspect for the murders of four people in central Vermont in August 2015, plead guilty Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Herring was charged with killing two of her cousins and their mother, as well as Lara Sobel, a social worker with the Department of Children and Families.

WCAX reporter Kyle Midura was in the courtroom in Barre Thursday as the court accepted the plea deal.

Listen to his conversation with VPR's Henry Epp above.

Herring confirms yet again she intends to plead guilty to 1 ct. 1st degree murder, 3 cts. 2nd degree - minimum 55 yr sentence — Kyle Midura (@WCAX_Kyle) July 6, 2017

Herring told her brother to watch the news that night — Kyle Midura (@WCAX_Kyle) July 6, 2017

Gov. Phil Scott, who was acting governor at the time, and he says the day left an impression on him.

"I went to the site," he recalled Thursday, "So it's vivid in my mind, as I witnessed Lara Sobel lying on the ground during the investigation."

Scott refused to say whether he thinks the deal is fair, adding that he is leaving that assessment up to state prosecutors.

According to WCAX's Kyle Midura, a sentencing hearing for Herring is expected to take five days.