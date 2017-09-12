Suspect In Custody After Active Shooter Reported At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital

A suspect is in custody after New Hampshire police responded to reports of an active shooter Tuesday at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Just before 4 p.m., Dartmouth College Department of Safety and Security sent an email update saying they'd learned the active shooter suspect was in custody. The Valley News had also previously reported this development.

At a late afternoon news conference, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said local police received reports of a shooting at about 1:25 p.m. at the Level 4 intensive care unit. He said the incident was over, and a suspect was apprehended, but would not say if anybody was shot. Officials said they would provide more information later this evening at the Lebanon, N.H. police department.

An email from the hospital sent earlier Tuesday afternoon said the Dartmouth-Hitchcock campus is on lockdown, a shelter in place order is in effect, and Hanover and Lebanon police are on the scene.

The email advises people to: “evacuate the main campus, following your department protocols. If you feel your current location is unsafe, shelter in place. Follow your supervisors' directions. Incident Command has been convened. If you are outside of the building, do not go back inside until the alert has been called off.”

Just after 3 p.m., the hospital tweeted that police were still on the scene.

Code Silver Update 3:04 PM - NH & Lebanon police are still actively sweeping Lebanon campus. More information will be shared when available. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

