Suspect Named, Victims Identified In Burlington Cleaver Attack

Burlington police say a man who last week "sought police attention" for domestic issues killed his wife with a meat cleaver and severely injured his mother-in-law Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Chief Brandon del Pozo said Aita Gurung, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for the murder of his wife Yogeswari Khadka, 32.

Del Pozo said the attack is believed to have started in the kitchen of 72 Hyde Street in the city's North End. "It spilled out onto the street, where it was witnessed by several neighbors," the chief said in a statement. "Some of them attempted to intervene, including a man armed with a firearm who held the suspect at bay momentarily, but they were wary of being attacked themselves."

A team of officers approached Gurung and used the cover of a ballistic shield to take him into custody, del Pozo said.

Khadka's mother, Thulsa Rimal, 54, was also attacked. She suffered severe injuries to her head and is listed in critical but stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The couple's child, 8, was at school at the time and was unharmed.

Del Pozo reported that police had limited contact with Gurung until Oct. 7 when he "sought police attention for mental health issues and concerns about his deteriorating relationship with his wife."

Police called EMS and he was transported to UVM Medical Center, where his father-in-law reported he was voluntarily admitted for a mental health evaluation. Upon his request, he was discharged Thursday, del Pozon said.