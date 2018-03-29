Sweeping Gun Control Bill Passes Senate For The Final Time, Heads To Governor

A weeks-long debate in the Vermont Legislature over controversial gun legislation came to end on Friday when the Senate held a final vote on a bill known as S.55.

The legislation, which would require background checks for private gun sales, raise the minimum age for buying a gun to 21, and ban the sale or purchase of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, passed the Senate 17 to 13 after nearly two hours of debate.

How each member voted.

Debate started in the Senate at 1:15 p.m. Senate Judiciary chairman Dick Sears has offered an amendment to strip the high-capacity magazine ban from S.55. The Judiciary Committee voted for the amendment 3 to 2 this morning to support the amendment, but was rejected by the body as a whole.

Sen. John Rodgers says if S.55 passes, "maybe the Vermont I grew up in is over."

"When I was young, it seemed like the people who moved here moved here because they liked it here. ... It seems now that we’ve been overpopulated with folks who came here for different reasons." — April McCullum (@april_mccullum) March 30, 2018

At 2:40, Sen. Sears asked if he can remove his name as co-sponsor of S.55, which he said he no longer supports. Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman said the "short answer: no."

Longer answer, Sears could send the back to committee.

After a brief recess, Sears withdrew his motion "if there ever was one."

A little background...

The Senate was actually the first chamber to consider S.55, which they approved it by a vote of 17-13 back on March 2.

But, the version of the bill that Senate lawmakers voted on less than a month ago included only two of the four key provisions now in play:

Mandatory background checks for private gun sales

Raising the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old

Senators who voted 'yes' on background checks:

Tim Ashe

Claire Ayer

Becca Balint

Phil Baruth

Chris Bray

Francis Brooks

Brian Campion

Alison Clarkson

Ann Cummings

Debbie Ingram

Ginny Lyons

Mark MacDonald

Dick McCormack

Chris Pearson

Anthony Pollina

Michael Sirotkin

Jeanette White — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) March 1, 2018

It did not include the other two provisions:

Banning bump stocks

Banning sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds

This post will be updated.