A Sweet (And Savory) Endeavor: Vermont Baker Launches New Food Network Show

  • Vermont baker Gesine Bullock-Prado is the host of a new program on Food Network.
    Vermont baker Gesine Bullock-Prado is the host of a new program on Food Network called "Baked in Vermont." It premieres on Dec. 2.
    Food Network, Courtesy

Gesine Bullock-Prado has added one more accolade to her already extensive resume. She's now the star of a new six-episode Food Network series premiering Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m. called Baked in Vermont.

Bullock-Prado leads one of those lives that, at least on social media, just looks perfect. She lives in an old farmhouse in Hartford, her geese and ducks follow her around the yard, and her husband makes what look to be the best lattes ever.

She's also a renowned baker who teaches classes at Stonewall Kitchen and King Arthur Flour, and she even recently created a baking school right on her property. Bullock-Prado is the former owner of Gesine Confectionary & Gourmet Market in Montpelier and the author of a number of cookbooks.

Listen above to Bullock-Prado's conversation with Vermont Edition.

