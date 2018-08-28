Related Programs: VPR ClassicalSymphonyCast SymphonyCast: American Music At The Proms By Walter Parker • 1 hour ago Related Programs: VPR ClassicalSymphonyCast TweetShareGoogle+Email Pianist Inon Barnatan plays Gershwin at the Proms this week. Marco Borggreve / www.inonbarnatan.com Minnesota OrchestraOsmo Vanska, conductorInon Barnatan, piano Bernstein: Candide OvertureGershwin: Piano Concerto in FIves: Symphony No. 2Trad.: ShosholozaSibelius: Symphony No. 6 Listen Friday August 31 at 8 p.m. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.