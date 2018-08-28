Related Programs: 
SymphonyCast: American Music At The Proms

  • Pianist Inon Barnatan plays Gershwin at the Proms this week.
    Marco Borggreve / www.inonbarnatan.com

Minnesota Orchestra
Osmo Vanska, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano

Bernstein: Candide Overture
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
Ives: Symphony No. 2
Trad.: Shosholoza
Sibelius: Symphony No. 6

Listen Friday August 31 at 8 p.m.