Syria, Jordan, Vermont: Connections To The Refugee Crisis

People across Vermont and around the world have been transfixed by the immigration story that has unfolded in the last two weeks - and especially the impact on refugees. In the midst of it, VPR's Nina Keck was reporting on the Syrian refugee crisis from Jordan.

Keck joins us to describe the circumstances of Syrian refugees who were waiting and hoping for a chance at resettlement in the United States, in places like Rutland where around a hundred Syrians were expected to be resettled this year. Instead, two chaotic weeks of changes and challenges to U.S. immigration policy put resettlement in limbo, and sent waves of disappointment and shock through refugee communities.

Broadcast live on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.