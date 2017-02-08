Related Program: 
Syria, Jordan, Vermont: Connections To The Refugee Crisis

  • Laundry on a clothes line dries in the wind at the Zaatari refugee camp.
    Laundry on a clothes line dries in the wind at the Zaatari refugee camp.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • The Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordan-Syria border is home to about 80,000 Syrians (nearly double the population of Burlington, Vt.) living in one-room, prefabricated buildings with limited access to electricity.
    The Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordan-Syria border is home to about 80,000 Syrians (nearly double the population of Burlington, Vt.) living in one-room, prefabricated buildings with limited access to electricity.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Mohammed Kenawy, who has lived in Zaatari for four years, stands in front of his bustling vegetable and fruit stand.
    Mohammed Kenawy, who has lived in Zaatari for four years, stands in front of his bustling vegetable and fruit stand.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Nearly 80 children are born every week in the Zaatari refugee camp, and children take classes at one of the camp's 16 schools.
    Nearly 80 children are born every week in the Zaatari refugee camp, and children take classes at one of the camp's 16 schools.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Ayman Alshouly sells shoes at a small shop in the camp. A farmer in Syria, he fled the violence four years ago and met his wife in Zaatari camp.
    Ayman Alshouly sells shoes at a small shop in the camp. A farmer in Syria, he fled the violence four years ago and met his wife in Zaatari camp.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Ahmed Saa', a Syrian refugee, and his three children outside their apartment in Amman, Jordan. Saa', who has been in Jordan for four years, is among those in the city who had hoped to be resettled in the U.S.
    Ahmed Saa', a Syrian refugee, and his three children outside their apartment in Amman, Jordan. Saa', who has been in Jordan for four years, is among those in the city who had hoped to be resettled in the U.S.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Photo montage of Hamad Awaid and his wife, Mariam Mohammed on the land they farm as migrant workers in Jordan. They were farmers in Hama, Syria, and now live as migrant farmworkers in Jordan.
    Photo montage of Hamad Awaid and his wife, Mariam Mohammed on the land they farm as migrant workers in Jordan. They were farmers in Hama, Syria, and now live as migrant farmworkers in Jordan.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Mariam Mohammed, center, in front of the lunch the family prepared.
    Mariam Mohammed, center, in front of the lunch the family prepared.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Two of Mariam Mohammed's children wash dishes outside the tents. Because they're far away from the city and refugee camps, the children are not able to go to school.
    Two of Mariam Mohammed's children wash dishes outside the tents. Because they're far away from the city and refugee camps, the children are not able to go to school.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • VPR's Nina Keck on the job in Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan, January 2017.
    VPR's Nina Keck on the job in Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan, January 2017.
    courtesy, Nina Keck / VPR
  • Ihab Muhtaseb, left, worked as an interpreter and "fixer" for reporter Nina Keck, right.
    Ihab Muhtaseb, left, worked as an interpreter and "fixer" for reporter Nina Keck, right.
    Courtesy Nina Keck

People across Vermont and around the world have been transfixed by the immigration story that has unfolded in the last two weeks - and especially the impact on refugees. In the midst of it, VPR's Nina Keck was reporting on the Syrian refugee crisis from Jordan.

Keck joins us to describe the circumstances of Syrian refugees who were waiting and hoping for a chance at resettlement in the United States, in places like Rutland where around a hundred Syrians were expected to be resettled this year. Instead, two chaotic weeks of changes and challenges to U.S. immigration policy put resettlement in limbo, and sent waves of disappointment and shock through refugee communities.

Read and listen to Keck's reporting from Jordan
 

Broadcast live on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

