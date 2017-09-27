Related Program: 
VPR News

Tagged And Tracked: Monarch Butterflies Set Out From Connecticut To Mexico

By 1 hour ago
  • Monarch butterflies power-up on a plant at Natureworks in Northford, Conn., before beginning their migration south.
    Monarch butterflies power-up on a plant at Natureworks in Northford, Conn., before beginning their migration south.
    Patrick Skahill / WNPR
Originally published on September 26, 2017 11:55 am

Connecticut’s monarch butterflies are now making their annual migration thousands of miles south to Mexico. 

WNPR set out to check in with two citizen scientists -- and self-proclaimed “monarch mommas” -- who raise and track the butterflies.

It looks like a magic pendant. Jade green, lined with a brilliant band of gold dots, and carefully placed inside a display case.

So, you’d be forgiven if like me -- you thought Jillian Shea sold jewelry.

“I think that’s why people don’t think it’s real,” Shea said. “Because it’s rare that you get to see 150 chrysalises next to each other in one space.”

Shea is at Natureworks, a gardening business in Northford, where she raises monarch butterflies with the store’s manager, Diane St. John.

“We’re like the monarch mommas,” St. John said. “Within 10 days, all of these will have hatched into butterflies. They are the migrating generation, which means they want to leave here.”

As I leaned in, some of the chrysalises wiggled. Butterflies even clambered out, hungry to undertake their epic migration south.

Before they do, Shea and St. John place a small little sticker on the butterfly’s wing. It’s a tag they got from “Monarch Watch,” a citizen-science program based at the University of Kansas, which supplies labels that help identify butterflies should they turn up later in Mexico.

“More and more people have told us this year that they’re seeing more than they have ever before, in their gardens,” said Shea.

“All the information I have is that this was an incredible summer for monarch butterflies,” said Anurag Agrawal, a professor in the entomology department at Cornell University and author of “Monarchs and Milkweed.”

Last winter, overwintering numbers in the highlands of Mexico had stabilized “at a low, but not dangerously low level,” Agrawal said. “It was a bit of an early spring … and we had good rain in the summer. People, beginning in June, started reporting monarch butterflies and caterpillars in a way that was very surprising.”

Monarchs seemed to be going further north earlier, he said, and in higher densities than in recent memory.

“The question that many monarch biologists are asking is: ‘Will this translate into a substantial increase number that are overwintering and successful the next year?’” Agrawal said.

Agrawal, who rears his own monarchs every summer, said monarch tagging programs like the one at Natureworks help connect people with the cycles and systems of the outdoors.

“We did a release last year and it was very emotional,” Jillian Shea said. “I remember that a lot of people came and had someone that they credited that monarch to when it was flying off.”

Shea said two of the monarchs released from her business last year were recovered in Mexico.

Copyright 2017 WNPR News. To see more, visit WNPR News.

Tags: 
VPR News
New England News Collaborative
Environment

Related Content

Maine Puffins On The Rebound

By 1 hour ago

Scientists have been closely watching puffin populations in the Gulf of Maine in recent years, in an effort to restore the species on certain islands. This summer, puffins and other seabird populations appear to have rebounded, but are still facing a threat from predation.

Fact-Checking Our Vermont Dairy Industry Discussion

By & Sep 25, 2017
We got questions and comments from many of you after our discussion of Ben & Jerry's social mission with Will Allen. Here's some of what we found out.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR/file

Back in August, Vermont Edition had a discussion about whether Ben & Jerry's is fulfilling its social mission. We got a lot of feedback on that show, and a lot of it was critical specifically of some of the statements made by one of our guests, Will Allen.

Taking Stock Of Vermont's Forest Loss

By & Sep 25, 2017
e_chaya / Flickr, https://flic.kr/p/4wMeCa

A new study has found that Vermont is losing 1,500 acres of forest every year. That's in the context of a potential loss of more than 1 million acres in New England over the next 50 years. We're looking at the loss of forest cover and the consequences for the health of our landscape - from wildlife to water quality.

Outdoor Radio: Loon Watch On Lake Fairlee

By Sep 21, 2017
An adult loon keeps a watchful eye on Lake Fairlee in West Fairlee, Vermont.
Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

The Vermont Center For Ecostudies reported a record year for Vermont's loons in 2017, and part of the success story happened on Lake Fairlee, where a pair of loons nested for the second consecutive year. Biologists Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Eric Hanson headed out in canoes to take a look at the nesting sites.