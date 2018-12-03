Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Taking Better Pics: Tips For Turning Snapshots Into Frameable Photographs

By & 3 hours ago
  • Whether you're taking photographs with a cell phone, on film, or with advanced digital cameras, we're talking about ways to compose, tweak and improve your pictures.
    Yuri Arcurs / iStock

Live call-in discussion: As you look back at the photographs that tell your story of 2018, do they have that special something that elevates them beyond a simple snapshot and into a photograph worth framing? 

We're talking about how to take better photos, no matter what camera you use, and how to best capture the winter landscapes and family gatherings that tempt everyone's inner shutterbug this time of year.

Alison Redlich, a former photojournalist who now teaches photography at Champlain College, joins the show to share a "photographer's toolbox" to improve how you compose your photos.

And Joshua Farr with the Vermont Center for Photography shares how he encourages people to use their creativity to take satisfying photos with any device or camera. 

Share your questions, insight or thoughts on photography below, or email vermontediton@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

