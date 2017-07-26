Taking The Pulse Of Vermont's Tech Industry

Live call-in discussion: The idea of growing the tech industry and developing a Vermont spin on Silicon Valley has a lot of appeal. But the state faces big challenges in terms of attracting and keeping talent and companies.

We're checking in on the tech industry here in Vermont: from the unique circumstances around working remotely to how to help local startups take their next steps.

We're joined by Artur Adib. He has worked remotely for Twitter and Mozilla from Vermont. His new project is AllYouCanTech, which provides a curated map and catalog of Vermont tech companies, jobs, and events.

We also speak with Marguerite Dibble, CEO of GameTheory, a Vermont company which creates games and provides consulting to companies based on insights from the world of gaming. (Dibble's companies GameTheory and Alder have both done paid consulting work for VPR.)

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.