Vermont Edition

Taking Stock Of 40 Years Of VPR With President And CEO Robin Turnau

By & 56 seconds ago
  • Robin Turnau has worked at VPR for nearly 30 years, and has served as President and CEO since 2009
Live call-in discussion: It's been 40 years since Vermont Public Radio first signed on the air, broadcasting from studios in Windsor and a transmitter on Mount Ascutney.  We're talking to President and CEO Robin Turnau about how the times and technology have changed what VPR does, and the challenges of keeping pace with the myriad new ways we get our news and entertainment.

Post your questions or comments about VPR below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 14, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

