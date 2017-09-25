Taking Stock Of Vermont's Forest Loss

A new study has found that Vermont is losing 1,500 acres of forest every year. That's in the context of a potential loss of more than 1 million acres in New England over the next 50 years. We're looking at the loss of forest cover and the consequences for the health of our landscape - from wildlife to water quality.

We're joined by David Foster, Director of the Harvard Forest and senior author of the new Wildlands and Woodlands report on the state of New England’s forests.

We're also joined by Phil Huffman, Director of Landscape Conservation and Policy for The Nature Conservancy in Vermont.

