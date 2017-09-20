Talking Dirty: Discussing Your Septic System

Live call-in discussion: We know it's not your favorite subject. But over half of the state has to deal with them. Yes, your septic system.

That's why we've invited Mary Clark, environmental program manager for Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, and Dave Whitney, CEO of EcoSolutions, to answer your questions on all things septic.

They'll discuss design, maintenance and health of your septic system. And we'll hear about events called "septic socials."

Post your septic questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

