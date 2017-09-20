Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Talking Dirty: Discussing Your Septic System

By & 9 minutes ago
  • With over half of the state using septic systems, we talk with experts about how to keep yours operating properly.
    Because over half of the state using septic systems, we talk with experts about how to keep yours operating properly.
    BlakeDavidTaylor / iStock

Live call-in discussion: We know it's not your favorite subject. But over half of the state has to deal with them. Yes, your septic system.

That's why we've invited Mary Clark, environmental program manager for Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, and Dave Whitney, CEO of EcoSolutions, to answer your questions on all things septic.

They'll discuss design, maintenance and health of your septic system. And we'll hear about events called "septic socials."

Post your septic questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Other helpful links:

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Enviroment

Related Content

Study: New England Loses 65 Acres Of Forest Per Day To Development

By 1 hour ago

A new wave of forest loss is underway in New England, at a rate of 65 acres a day. That's the conclusion of a new regionwide study spearheaded by a Harvard University forest research group. And the authors say New England could lose more than a million acres of forest cover over the next half-century.

How Do You Get Your Baby To Sleep Through The Night?

By & 41 minutes ago
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Parents of small children will know the angst of figuring out the best way to try to get them to sleep through the night.

With Help From Health Department, Area Hospitals Prepare For Emergency Situations

By & 19 hours ago

Last Tuesday, people across New Hampshire and Vermont held their collective breath after word spread that there was an active shooter at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

A hospital is different from a school or other places where, at least in theory, everyone can evacuate if necessary. So what happens at a hospital in a situation like that?