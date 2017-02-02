Talking Taxes

With the Legislature back in session, it's open season to discuss taxes. And there are many tax issues to talk about.

In his budget address, Gov. Phil Scott proposed a mandate that local school budgets remain level funded and that there be no tax increases. There's a plan to change how Vermonters pay for education, legislation to reform Vermont's income tax, and a proposal not to tax Social Security payments (Vermont is one of the few states that does).

House Ways and Means Chairwoman Janet Ancel and Senate Finance Chairwoman Ann Cummings take on these tax topics.

Post your questions or comments about state taxes here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.