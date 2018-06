Boston Symphony Orchestra

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Julian Anderson: Incantesimi

Brahms: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77

Bach: Sarabande from Partita No. 2

Britten: 2 Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra; Vinay Parameswaren, conductor)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

Listen Sunday June 17 at 1 p.m.